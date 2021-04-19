Did a massive Chinese power outage cause Bitcoin’s crash down to $50K? By Cointelegraph

Did a massive Chinese power outage cause Bitcoin’s crash down to $50K?
Woo noted reports identifying the blackouts were published late last week, with the power outages occurring to facilitate safety inspections in response to a recent flooding accident at a local coal mine that saw 21 miners temporarily trapped underground after power and communications went down.
According to the Cambridge Energy Consumption Index, or BECI, Xinjiang represents nearly one-quarter of the global hash rate.
