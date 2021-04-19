Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.46% By Investing.com



Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.46%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 0.46%.

The best performers of the session on the were Rockwool International B (CSE:), which rose 3.01% or 79 points to trade at 2701 at the close. Meanwhile, Ambu A/S (CSE:) added 1.56% or 5.3 points to end at 344.4 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 1.05% or 23.0 points to 2204.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Orsted A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.56% or 35.20 points to trade at 952.40 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 2.39% or 3.0 points to end at 120.5 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was down 1.87% or 10.2 points to 535.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 83 to 61 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ambu A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.56% or 5.3 to 344.4.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.17% or 0.11 to $63.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.06% or 0.04 to hit $66.81 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.39% or 6.95 to trade at $1773.25 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.38% to 6.1822, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.48% at 91.102.