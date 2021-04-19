Delhi Locks Down as Virus Surges Again in India

NEW DELHI — Delhi enacted a weeklong citywide lockdown on Monday, as infections and deaths in India hit new daily records and several local governments, including in the national capital, reported shortages of oxygen, beds and drugs.

India reported more than 272,000 cases and 1,619 deaths on Monday, as a second wave of the coronavirus continued to spread across the country.

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, announced a citywide lockdown beginning 10 p.m. on Monday and ending around 5 a.m. on April 26.

“Our health systems have reached its limit,” he said. “We have almost no I.C.U. beds left. We are facing a huge shortage of oxygen.”