Delhi Locks Down as Virus Surges Again in India

NEW DELHI — Delhi enacted a weeklong citywide lockdown on Monday, as infections and deaths in India hit new daily records and several local governments, including in the national capital, reported shortages of oxygen, beds and drugs.
India reported more than 272,000 cases and 1,619 deaths on Monday, as a second wave of the coronavirus continued to spread across the country.
On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, announced a citywide lockdown beginning 10 p.m. on Monday and ending around 5 a.m. on April 26.
“Our health systems have reached its limit,” he said. “We have almost no I.C.U. beds left. We are facing a huge shortage of oxygen.”
Only essential services, including grocery stores, pharmacies and food delivery, will be allowed, he said. Wedding ceremonies will be restricted to 50 people.
“If we don’t place a lockdown now, it could lead to a big tragedy,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
Last week, the state government of Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai, banned public gatherings and ordered most businesses to close for the next few weeks after hospitals there started being overwhelmed. Its chief minister appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use the Indian Air Force to airlift oxygen cylinders to meet the state’s demand.
India is also facing a shortage of the experimental drug remdesivir.
On Sunday, Hemant Soren, the chief minister of the eastern state of Jharkhand, asked the central government to allow him to import 50,000 vials of the drug, which the World Health Organization hasn’t recommended, from Bangladesh for emergency use.
“The precariousness of the situation will be evident from the fact that against the total order of 76,640 vials, Jharkhand has received only 8,038 vials,” said Mr. Soren in a letter to the central government.
The shortages have resulted in squabbles between opposition-led state governments and Mr. Modi’s government, which controls supply of badly needed medical oxygen and drugs.
On Sunday, Piyush Goyal, a minister in Mr. Modi’s cabinet, asked states to keep the demand for oxygen “under control” and allow patients to use only “as much oxygen as they need.”
“In many places there is news that oxygen is being given even when it is not needed,” he said. Opposition leaders criticized his remarks.