Dee Snider Calls Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer ‘Rat’ for Seeking Plea Deal for Capitol Riot

The ‘We’re Not Gonna Take This’ star puts the Iced Earth guitarist on blast after the latter pled guilty and admitted his role in the violent protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Twisted Sister star Dee Snider has ripped into guitarist Jon Schaffer for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January (21), calling the Iced Earth star an “embarrassment to the metal community.”

Schaffer pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and trespassing on restricted grounds of the Capitol while armed with a deadly or dangerous weapon during a hearing on Friday (16Apr21), as part of a plea deal to minimise his jail time.

He has also entered into a co-operation agreement with government agents.

On Sunday, “We’re Not Gonna Take This” singer Snider took aim at his fellow rocker, calling him a “PIECE OF S**T” on Twitter.

“First he shames us with his terrorist actions in DC, and THEN he becomes a rat to his own people for a lighter sentence!” Dee raged. “MAN THE F**K UP! Own your s**t! If you do the crime, do the time!”

And when one of Dee’s Twitter followers defended the guitarist, writing, “At least he had the balls to stand up for what he believes in!!!!!” Snider fired back, “How do you feel about him being the first to plead guilty and co-operating with the Feds to lessen his sentence? Not what I call stand up. (sic)”

Schaffer was initially charged with six crimes, including engaging in an act of physical violence and targeting police with bear spray. In his plea agreement, Schaffer acknowledged he is a founding lifetime member of the Oath Keepers, a group of U.S. patriots associated with militias.