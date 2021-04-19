Dan + Shay Addresses Technical Issue at 2021 ACM Awards After Facing Lip-Sync Accusations

Instagram

The Duo of the Year winner at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards admits they’re ‘bummed’ that the audio didn’t sync with their lips during the television broadcast.

AceShowbiz –

Dan + Shay has offered a clarification after they were accused of not singing live at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Denying the lip-sync accusations, the country music duo blamed technical issue for the mismatch between the audio and their lips during the televised broadcast.

Apparently learning of people’s complaints about their performance, Dan + Shay quickly took to their official Twitter account to address the issue. “apparently there was an audio/video sync issue on the television broadcast,” they wrote in a statement.

They admitted they’re “bummed about it, but it happens, especially when performances are happening in multiple locations.” Not holding a grudge against the Academy of Country Music, they still sang praise for the show’s organizers “for pulling off a great show.”

Dan + Shay addressed technical issue during their ACM Awards performance.

Dan + Shay shared a longer statement on their Instagram page in which they wrote along with a clip of their performance, “hey y’all, just wanted to take a quick second to address this. there was a technical difficulty during the television broadcast of our @acmawards performance, and the audio/video was out of sync. it’s just one of those things that happens sometimes, especially with performances being filmed in different locations and is no one’s fault.”

“we were bummed when we found out, but honestly just grateful for the opportunity to be there,” the added, “gotta give major props to the @acmawards and everybody at @cbstv for putting together an AMAZING show, given the crazy circumstances of a global pandemic. thanks so much to our fans for the kind words and support on social media tonight, and for being patient with the whole situation. we love y’all and are so grateful for everything you have given us.”

Dan + Shay was billed as one of the musical performers at the Sunday, April 18 ceremony. They delivered a smooth rendition of “Glad You Exist” from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, but fans couldn’t help noticing that the audio and their lips were not in sync during the performance.





“Dan and shay was like me doing karaoke after three beers,” an unamused viewer tweeted. “Well we know Dan And Shay’s performance was prerecorded,” another suggested. “Either the stream on my tv is off or This is REALLY bad lip-syncing by Dan and Shay. Yikes!” a third one speculated, while another remarked, “Dan and Shay need to learn their lip-syncing skills better because that performance was way off.”

The technical glitch during their performance aside, Dan + Shay still had another reason to be proud that night as they were awarded with Duo of the Year title, winning it over Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Maddie & Tae. It marks their third consecutive win in the category at ACM Awards.

“to win duo of the year for the 3rd year in a row…truly speechless,” they said in the statement posted on their Instagram page. “hope y’all have a great night, and seriously, thank you. we’re the luckiest guys in the world.”