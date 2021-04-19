Crypto users demand reinstatement of Pakistani government adviser following sudden resignation By Cointelegraph

Crypto users demand reinstatement of Pakistani government adviser following sudden resignation
Many users on social media have started an online campaign for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring back pro-crypto adviser Zia Ullah Bangash.
On Saturday, Bangash, the science, technology, and information technology adviser to Mahmood Khan, the chief minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, announced he would resign his position. Bangash cited “unavoidable circumstances” in his decision to leave his advisory role in addition to responsibilities in his constituency — he previously served as a member of the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, or KP. Khan reportedly has not yet officially accepted his resignation.
