Copper rises as global recovery hopes fuel sentiment

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices advanced on Monday as ramped-up vaccine rollouts and more countries emerging from lockdowns boosted hopes of a steady global economic recovery and more demand for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 2% at $9,397 a tonne by 0636 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.1% to 69,540 yuan ($10,664.99) a tonne.

Governments of major economies have so far signaled stable policy outlook to nurture their recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, while more people are getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

“We expect the global economy to peak in the second half of the year,” said Huatai Futures in a note, adding that global central banks might start to tighten their policies from August, pressuring risky assets.

Copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, is also set to benefit from an expected U.S. infrastructure bill and demand from the renewable and electric vehicle sectors.