Coca-Cola revenue rises past estimates as easing pandemic curbs lift demand By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Coca-Cola are displayed at a supermarket of Swiss retailer Denne in Glattbrugg
(Reuters) – Coca-Cola (NYSE:) Co trounced Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, fueled by strong demand for its beverages from the reopening of restaurants and cinema theaters following accelerated vaccine rollouts.
Net revenue rose to $9.02 billion in the first quarter, from $8.60 billion a year earlier, above analysts’ average estimate of $8.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
