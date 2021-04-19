Coca-Cola Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Coca-Cola Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Coca-Cola (NYSE:) reported on Monday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Coca-Cola announced earnings per share of $0.55 on revenue of $9.00B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5034 on revenue of $8.63B.

Coca-Cola shares are down 2% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.28% from its 52 week high of $54.93 set on December 31, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.43% from the start of the year.

Coca-Cola follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Coca-Cola’s report follows an earnings beat by PepsiCo on Thursday, who reported EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $14.82B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $14.55B.

Constellation Brands B had beat expectations on April 8 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.82 on revenue of $1.95B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $1.87B.

