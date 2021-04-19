Chrissy Teigen Recalls Receiving Flowers From Strangers After Being Candid About Pregnancy Loss

Instagram

When looking back at the heartbreaking loss of her third child, the wife of John Legend explains why she wants to offer hope to those struggling to have children naturally.

Chrissy Teigen was struck by the importance of sharing her 2020 pregnancy loss after a stranger quietly gifted her a bouquet of flowers during a trip to the grocery store.

The model, who is married to singer John Legend, suffered the heartbreaking loss of their third child, a son they had named Jack, in late September 2020, and shared the news of the tragedy online in a series of emotional black-and-white photos while she was still in the hospital.

Chrissy faced some criticism for marking such a private moment so publicly, but as tough as it was, the beauty knew it was the right thing to do to try and normalize the conversation about miscarriage and pregnancy loss, because so many families endure the same pain and suffer in silence.

Recalling the rough time on U.S. breakfast show “Today“, Chrissy said, “I look back on it, and it feels like such a blur. It’s like being on a roller coaster and holding your breath and then not really remembering it at the end.”

“I just know that the way we shared it was super hard, and it was super hard for John. But for some reason, I knew that it would help a lot of people.”

Chrissy, who had been open about her infertility issues in the past, had been inundated with messages of support from her social media followers, but it wasn’t until one grocery store visit that she realized the impact her candid account had made on society.

“There was one moment that really struck me, and that was being at the grocery store and somebody just quietly laying flowers in my cart,” she explained. “And then I realized that there’s so many women that don’t get this kind of attention because you just don’t know that it happened to them.”

“They’re living through this privately and quietly, and it just was a big moment for me where I realized that I could be this person that people could see and look up to as somebody that had a platform, where their stories were going to be recognized. For me, that was a very defining moment.”

Chrissy is now fronting the Fertility Out Loud campaign, a new community forum created in partnership with officials at Resolve: The National Infertility Association and Ferring Pharmaceuticals, in an effort to break the taboo about discussing the topic in public and provide other families with a safe online platform to seek support and advice.

She also wanted to offer hope to those struggling to have children naturally, “Coming to terms with the fact that I can’t carry again has been something really tough, and I’ve agonized over it, because to me, it’s when I’m at my happiest. I loved being pregnant, and the fact I got to do it twice, I think was miraculous enough,” she said of giving birth to son Miles, two, and daughter Luna, five.





“There’s a way to have that beautiful child whether it’s your own or whether you adopt. I think the more we share our stories, the more people will realize that they connect with one of those stories and that’s really important. There’s something so beautiful about that.”