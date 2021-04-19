Chris Evans Replies to Lizzo’s Drunk DM

WENN/Instar

The ‘Knives Out’ actor is not the only celebrity whom the Grammy-winning singer drunkenly texts as she once slid into Drake’s DMs as well, revealing that the message that she sent to the rapper was ‘bold.’

AceShowbiz –

Chris Evans has eventually caught wind of Lizzo‘s DM that she sent when she was drunk. In a follow-up video on TikTok, the “Juice” hitnaker shared that the “Avengers: Endgame” actor has responded to her DM.

“No shame in a drunk DM [face-throwing-a-kiss emoji],” the actor wrote to the Grammy-winning musician in a DM. “god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji],” so Chris said, most likely referring to his infamous social media mishap when he shared a video featuring his camera roll that included a photo of a penis.

Meanwhile, Lizzo could be seen with her hand on her forehead in the new video. She also noted that the 39-year-old “Knives Out” star has followed her on Instagram. Expressing her excitement, she was seen screaming and shaking. “B***H,” so Lizzo simply wrote in the caption.

Prior to this, Lizzo took to the video-sharing platform to share an embarrassing story involving Chris and alcohol. She told her followers that she drunkenly sent a flirty DM to the hunky actor featuring three emojis, gust-of-wind, woman-playing-basketball and basketball emojis. It was safe to assume that she was trying to shoot her shot with the move.

“The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core,” so Lizzo lip-synched to Tatayanna Mitchell in the clip. “Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris…”

In the caption, Lizzo warned her fans, “Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke.”

Chris was not the only celebrity whom Lizzo drunkenly texted. The “Truth Hurts” singer once slid into Drake‘s DMs as well. “It was bold,” she previously revealed. “I was drunk and I was just like, ‘Let’s just see if this motherf**ker can sing.’ And I sent him a DM… this was a while ago. And then I unsent it, and then he followed me after that.”

That aside, Lizzo was recently forced to clarify her love life after she was pictured getting cozy with a man. “SINGLE,” she later clarified in an Instagram post along with a winky face.