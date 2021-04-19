Chloe Bailey Slammed for Posting Sultry Cover of ‘Earned It’: ‘She’s Thirsty AF’

Instagram

Upon watching the sexy cover of The Weeknd’s hit track, some fans are not impressed by her choice of outfit as one critic writes in an Instagram comment, ‘Girl wasn’t you just crying about this.’

AceShowbiz –

Chloe Bailey has just treated her fans to a new video of her singing The Weeknd‘s hit “Earned It”. In the new clip, the one half of Chloe x Halle showed off her vocals while performing a sultry rendition to the track.

While Chloe’s voice was stunning as ever, people couldn’t help but focus on her sexy outfit. Matching the song, Chloe dressed sexily as she opted for a white top that barely covered her breasts. The 22-year-old completed her look with a pair of jeans that hugged her tiny waist perfectly.

Upon watching the cover, some fans were not impressed by her choice of outfit. “Cover up. You don’t have to be dressed like this just to do a cover,” someone wrote in an Instagram comment.

One other called Chloe “thirsty,” penning, “She’s thirsty AF. She call herself campaigning, but oh yeah, she’s a cry baby. Ain’t nobody dealing with a crying.” Echoing the sentiment, a critic added, “Girl wasn’t you just crying about this.”

<br />

Some others, however, defended Chloe. “How she thirsty because she pretty and have a body. Y’all be hating hard,” one fan wrote. One person, meanwhile, was more focused on Chloe’s tiny waist, saying, “It’s the waist for me. Imma still eat tho’.” One user also raved about her body in a comment that read, “Where tf she get her body from? I need one lol.”

Those commenters referred to the time when Chloe cried on Instagram Live back in February while addressing hateful comments about her being “too sexy” and “turning into a sexual object” for her various social media contents. “For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes,’ ” she said while crying.

“I didn’t even really notice you guys were talking about my ass because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in from one seconds, two seconds…,’ ” she defended herself. “And I feel like I’ve shown my ass more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December. Like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so… I don’t know.”