China’s Meituan raises $6.59 bln in stock sale – term sheet

Article content

HONG KONG — Meituan has raised $6.59 billion by pricing its shares at $HK273.80 each as part of a $10 billion equity and stock sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The Chinese food delivery giant sold 187 million shares at HK$273.80 each in the deal finalized Tuesday.

Meituan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company had flagged the stock would be sold at $HK265 to $HK274 each when the deal launched Monday. The final price is a 5.3% discount to Meituan’s closing price of HK$289.2 on Monday in Hong Kong.

The capital raising includes a $3 billion convertible bond plus a $400 million placement to Tencent, Meituan’s biggest shareholder, to take the combined deal size to $10 billion.

The cash will be used to help fund the research and development of autonomous vehicle and drone delivery services, a term sheet for the deal said.

Meituan’s move comes as China’s tech giants face increasing regulation due to concerns they have grown too rapidly, built market power that stifles competition and hurt consumer rights.

The tougher environment, though, has failed to dampen the desire among the companies in the sector to raise cash.

Tencent Holdings Ltd, which is the main backer of Meituan, last week raised $4.2 billion in a bond which was the company’s second in a year.