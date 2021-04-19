China’s Meituan finalizes $10 bln raising

Article content

HONG KONG — Meituan has raised $10 billion through a mega equity and convertible bond sale, according to a statement from the Chinese food delivery giant.

The company sold 187 million shares at HK$273.80 each to raise $6.59 billion in the share sale finalized Tuesday.

It also raised a $2.98 billion in a two-tranche convertible bond and an extra $400m from Tencent, Meituan’s largest shareholder.

The company had flagged the stock would be sold at $HK265 to $HK274 each when the deal launched Monday.

The final price was a 5.3% discount to Meituan’s closing price of HK$289.2 on Monday in Hong Kong.

The cash will be used to help fund the research and development of autonomous vehicle and drone delivery services, according to the statement.

Analysts expect the cash would also be used to help boost Meituan’s flagging group buying scheme.

Meituan’s move comes as China’s tech giants face increasing regulation due to concerns they have grown too rapidly, built market power that stifles competition and hurt consumer rights.

The tougher environment, though, has failed to slow a push by the companies in the sector to raise cash.

Tencent Holdings Ltd, which is the main backer of Meituan, last week raised $4.2 billion in a bond that was the company’s second in a year.