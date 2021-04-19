China stocks rise on boost of new energy vehicles, foreign inflows

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks started the week on a firm note on Monday led by robust gains for new energy vehicles firms, while strong foreign inflows also helped sentiment.

** The CSI300 index rose 2.1% to 5,069.66 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.3% to 3,471.17 points.

** Leading the gains on Monday, the CSI new energy vehicles index jumped 5.7% after Huawei’s launch of automated-driving solutions on Sunday.

** Also helping support the market, foreign investors purchased a net 14.2 billion yuan ($2.18 billion) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

** “Driven by declining interest rates for the short-term and upbeat corporate earnings, the A-share market is expected to continue rebound,” Southwestern Securities noted in a report.

** China’s state planner expects the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise mildly this year and remain within the official target, its spokesperson Meng Wei said on Monday. ** Though traders and analysts remain cautious due to worries on liquidity and valuations.

** “The stock market will remain rangebound and I don’t see a reversal for now that points to a continued uptrend, as valuations of many blue-chips remain lofty which could take years for the market to digest,” said Niu Chunbao, chairman at Wanji Asset, a Shanghai-based private securities fund.