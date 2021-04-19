China aims to let foreigners use digital yuan at Winter Olympics in 2022 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
China’s central bank is looking to enable foreign athletes and visitors to use the country’s digital currency during the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, according to a top central bank official.

Li Bo, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, said that the upcoming Winter Olympics could potentially become the first test of China’s central bank digital currency, or CBDC, by foreign users.