Chika Thanks Cardi B for Reaching Out Amid Her Battle With Suicidal Thoughts

Instagram/WENN

The 2021 Grammy Best New Artist nominee is very grateful to the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker for offering her support as she is struggling with mental health issues.

AceShowbiz –

Chika is no longer retiring from music and has instead decided to take a break from social media.

The star – who was in contention for Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys – had announced last week (ends18Apr21) that she was to step back from music due to the impact it was having on her mental health.

In a statement, she told fans that “the mental toll being in the industry has taken on me is not something you bounce back from easily.”

After issuing a lengthy statement hitting out at those who were “rejoicing in the decline of her mental health” following her news, she returned to the platform with a change of heart.

In a series of tweets, the rapper, full name Jane Chika Oranika, who has battled suicidal thoughts in the past, announced, “I am alive. I am okay.”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in. It’s been a very intense week.”

“I’m not retiring. After what I’ve endured in the past few days, I’m not ever allowing anything to stop me or almost take me from this ghetto a*s earth.”

The hitmaker continued, “I will be stepping back from social media for the time being, whether that means silence or just having someone else post for me.”

“I’m too valuable to be tampered with. And it took almost not being here to realize this internet s**t isn’t worth it.”

Chika also thanked Cardi B for contacting her and for “showing such kindness” when she needed it most.

She added, “Thank you, @iamcardib for reaching out & showing such kindness to me in a time I don’t even think you knew was as serious as it was. You’ve always shown love to me & don’t think I could take that for granted.”