Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Slams ‘Homophobic’ Reports of Alleged Extramarital Affair

Instagram

The Democratic politician calls out ‘some media members and verified Twitter handles’ for spreading the baseless rumors as truth, dubbing it ‘shocking and disappointing.’

AceShowbiz –

Amid call for her resignation in the wake of the latest police shooting on 13-year-old Adam Toledo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been forced to fend off rumors targeting her personal life. The Democratic politician is said to be considering to step down from her position after allegedly getting caught cheating on her wife with another woman.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, April 18, the Chicago Mayor debunked the affair allegations. “Good morning from my mansion in Sauganash,” she began the statement lightheartedly. “Seriously, though-our city doesn’t have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day.”

Slamming those who spread the rumors as “truth,” she wrote, “It’s shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth.” The 58-year-old was most likely taking a jab at political activist and former mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green, who posted a now-deleted tweet that that led many to believe the rumor as he wrote, “Lori Lightfoot is resigning tomorrow in a stunning end to her mayorship. WOW.”

“If people hadn’t noticed, we have major challenges in Chicago we need to address TOGETHER,” Lori continued, asking people to focus their energy on more important issues. “This nonsense that some apparently have the luxury of indulging in has not fed one person, stopped the pandemic, housed anyone living on the street or saved one young person.”

Addressing the report of her supposed resignation plan, she declared, “I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people’s work. The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work.” She then signed it off, “P.S. – I did not move into a fantasy castle in Sauganash. Enjoy your Sunday.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot debunked reports of her alleged cheating scandal.

Previously, rumors spread on the Internet that Lori was going to announce her resignation on Monday after she was allegedly caught cheating on her wife Amy Eshleman with a woman who has a boyfriend. The woman’s boyfriend allegedly brought a gun and made a threat as saying, “you better take care of this or I’m going to the news.”

Lori and her wife Amy were said getting involved in an argument which turned physical due to the alleged cheating scandal. Their allegedly scared daughter was reported to be running out to the police and asking for their help as saying, “my moms are fighting.”