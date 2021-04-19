Centralized stablecoins may be doomed By Cointelegraph



A nightmare on Stable Street: Centralized stablecoins may be doomed



Over the last couple of years, we have seen a lot of interest from central banks and governments in the stablecoin market. The reason behind it lies in the development of central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs.

The idea of issuing a digital alternative to cash is a great motivator for central banks. It allows them to gain more control over the transition and processing of cashless transactions, which are currently overseen indirectly through private payment processors and banks.

Artem Tolkachev is the founder and CEO of BondAppetit and Tokenomica. Since 2011, he has been an intellectual property and information technology lawyer and entrepreneur. In 2016, Artem founded and headed Deloitte CIS Blockchain Lab. As part of that initiative, he led a range of innovative projects involving the implementation of enterprise blockchain solutions, tokenization of real-world assets, tax and legal structuring of security token offerings, and the development of cryptocurrency and blockchain legislation.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph