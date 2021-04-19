Cardano’s upcoming Alonzo update pushes ADA price despite a major delay By Cointelegraph



Cardano’s upcoming Alonzo update pushes ADA price despite a major delay



The Foundation is led by Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and also the co-founder of the blockchain. On April 6, through his YouTube channel, he discussed Cardano’s roadmap covering the next four years in a video titled “Some Musings about the Roadmap.”

In these musings, he mentioned that although the Cardano developers are working on solving the scalability issue and Cardano’s approach to it, he will only turn his attention toward this issue once the Alonzo update has been completed. The scalability phase of the Cardano roadmap is coming up next, following the completion of the Goguen update. This phase is named Basho, after the 17th-century Japanese haiku master.

