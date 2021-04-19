Cardano Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.163363 by 20:24 (00:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.50% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 18.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $37.729059B, or 1.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $47.170530B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.163316 to $1.199361 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 9.77%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.642710B or 2.53% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0791 to $1.5566 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 25.26% from its all-time high of $1.56 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,809.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.01% on the day.

was trading at $2,113.87 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.26%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,031.436415B or 51.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $247.764643B or 12.42% of the total cryptocurrency market value.