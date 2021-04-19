BTC, VET, SOL, EOS, FTT By Cointelegraph

While it is difficult to pinpoint a single reason, the sale of roughly $5 billion worth of COIN stock by Coinbase executives could have also played a major role in the fall. Insider selling, especially just a few days after a high-profile listing is considered a bearish sign.

(BTC) price witnessed a sharp dump to $50,900 on April 18, which some analysts attribute to a drop in hash rate and rumors of possible action by United States regulators against unnamed “financial institutions” alleging crypto-related money laundering.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.