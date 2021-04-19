Bryce Hall Sued for Alleged Racially-Motivated Fight at Bar

Instagram

The TikTok and YouTube star is accused of calling a restaurant owner racial slurs after he was told to stop vaping at the Mexican eatery in Los Angeles last October.

Bryce Hall is slapped with lawsuit over a brawl, which was allegedly motivated by racism, at a Los Angeles eatery. One of the owners of the restaurant accuses the TikTok and YouTube star of igniting the fight that took place in late last year because he’s a Mexican immigrant.

Hernan Fernando, the co-owner of Mexican restaurant Cinco, claims in the lawsuit that Bryce and three other guys, including Bryce’s pal Rory Fitzpatrick, came into the establishment back in October 2020 and ordered a few rounds of shots and beers. The problem ensued when Bryce and his pals started vaping while sitting on an outdoor patio area.

Bryce and his friends were reportedly warned by the bar manager and were told to stop because it’s illegal to do so in restaurants in the area, before Hernan gave the second warning himself. Bryce allegedly ignored the warnings, so Hernan told his staff to close the Internet personality’s tab.

Apparently upset, Bryce reportedly called Hernan a “wetback” and “the Mexican,” which was heard by a server. Things quickly went downhill from there as the docs obtained by TMZ reveal that Bryce allegedly blew vape smoke in Hernan’s face and his pal Rory got physical when staffers tried to show them to the exit.

As the fight erupted, Hernan claims he was repeatedly pummeled by Bryce and Rory. At one point, the 21-year-old star allegedly tried to choke Hernan, until a staffer pulled him off Hernan.

They called cops and held Bryce’s credit card so he wouldn’t flee the scene. The Cinco co-owner claims Bryce hurled more racial epithets while they were waiting, telling Hernan, “Who the f**k are you? I”m from Bel-Air, and you’re just a fat Mexican who works at a restaurant.”

Hernan says in the suit he suffered a broken hand and lots of bumps and bruises from the punches. He’s suing Bryce, Rory and their pals for assault, battery, emotional distress and for attacking him based on his ethnicity.

Bryce has not responded to the lawsuit. He previously claimed that he was cordial when the manager asked him to leave, but the manager refused to give him back his credit card. He explained the manager grabbed him and tried to drag him away, insisting he only put the guy in a headlock while defending one of his friends, prompting the restaurant worker to kick him in the groin area.