Bryant From The Circle Is Everyone’s New Obsession

“Bryant is like if Whole Foods was a person.”
🚨SPOILERS FOR THE CIRCLE SEASON 2 — READER DISCRETION IS ADVISED🚨
Last week, Netflix released the first four episodes of its hit reality series, The Circle. There was drama! There was intrigue! There was Lance Bass!
BUT, the main takeaway from the first batch of episodes was that Bryant is entirely too pure-hearted for this world.
Our chill AF deep breath coach played an honest game, but, sadly, he played the game a lil’ too honest, because he was the first player to be blocked from The Circle:
Live footage of me after they blocked Bryant:
However, it’s OK, because the internet also loved Bryant and we can commiserate over his blocking together:
