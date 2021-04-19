Britney Spears Offers Update for Concerned Fans: I’m Extremely Happy

Instagram

Aside from assuring devotees that she is ‘totally fine,’ the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker explains why she posted random picture of a red refrigerator on her Instagram account.

Britney Spears has assured concerned fans she’s well and “extremely happy” after a series of odd social media posts in recent weeks.

The singer took to Instagram over the weekend to host a question-and-answer session for devotees, where she addressed their worries and confessed the most frequently asked question she’s answered of late has been, “Are you okay?”

“Yes, I’m totally fine,” the “Toxic” singer wrote. “I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”

And addressing fans who were left puzzled by her random picture posts of a red refrigerator on Instagram, she added, “Honestly I just thought it was cool. I thought it was vintage, it was red and just really cool.”

During the Q&A session, the mother of two also responded to inquiry if she gets dizzy from spinning too much. “Yes, I get extremely dizzy,” she admitted. “But I’m a dancer so as long as I have a focus point for my head as I turn, as long as I keep finding that spot, usually in the end it’s not as bad.”

The Q&A session came just days after Britney admitted to be touched by public’s concern of her well-being. Sharing her thought about how her fans who have been campaigning for the end of her conservatorship, she shared an Instagram clip from her 2020 “Just a Touch of Rose” shoot.

In the caption of the post, the older sister of Jamie Lynn Spears wrote, “Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life … what can I say I’m FLATTERED !!!” She went on to say, “Here’s to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing !!! [sic]”