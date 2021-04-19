Blanco Brown Welcomed by Fellow Country Stars at 2021 ACM Awards After Near-Fatal Accident

Instagram

The ‘Do Si Do’ singer himself, who makes his first public appearance at the event, feels ‘so blessed to be back on this stage,’ thanking ‘everyone in the country community for their love and support.’

Blanco Brown made his first appearance at the 2021 ACM Awards after surviving a “serious” car accident. The “Just the Way” singer was tapped to be one of the presenters at the award-giving event on Sunday, April 18, with host Keith Urban welcoming him back.

“Last year during the ACMs in September, Blanco Brown was involved in a very, very serious accident and I’m talking serious to the point where they weren’t even sure if Blanco was going to walk again,” the host explained. “We sent him our prayers and our light and hoped that he would have a recovery.”

He went on to say, “He not only has had a speedy recovery, but I’m happy to say that he is actually back with us tonight.” The husband of Nicole Kidman added, “Here to present the first award of the evening, in his very first public appearance, please make him welcome, Blanco Brown.”

Blanco himself revealed that he felt “so blessed to be back on this stage.” The “Do Si Do” artist also shared his gratitude toward “everyone in the country community for their love and support.” He went on saying, “And to all the lifesaving first responders, words are not enough. And now, it’s my pleasure to present the nominees for group of the year.”

Following the event, the singer told reporters, “I am coming along. I am blessed. I am still rehabbing four to five times a week and just building my strength so I can keep it going.”

“I have so many people reach out personally and people reach out to my label and check on me all the way through the process,” he continued. “Personally, Jimmie Allen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, it’s just been a blessing, Tyler from Florida Georgia Line and the list goes on. I am speechless. I am grateful.”

Blanco was involved in a near-fatal motorcycle accident back in August 2020. He reportedly “shattered” his arms, wrists, legs and pelvis after hitting a 1998 Ford Ranger. Of the accident, Blanco said in an interview with Billboard, “It was a scary moment. But I’m just glad that God had his arms around me.”