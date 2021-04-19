Bitcoin ETF from 3iQ and Coinshares goes live in Canada By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin ETF from 3iQ and Coinshares goes live in Canada
Canada-based investment fund manager 3iQ’s exchange-traded fund created in partnership with Coinshares is now available for trading.
In an announcement from 3iQ today, trading for the 3iQ Coinshares Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, or ETF, began on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. The fund’s units are trading in U.S. dollars under the ticker “BTCQ.U” and Canadian dollars under the ticker “BTCQ.” Trading opened at $11.89 for BTCQ before dipping to $11.51 and recovering, while units of the Bitcoin ETF in U.S. dollars opened at $9.39 and have since risen 0.4% at the time of publication.
