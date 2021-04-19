Biden Might Force Tobacco Companies to Cut Cigarette Nicotine Levels By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Yasin Ebrahim
Investing.com – Tobacco stocks were on the back foot Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration is considering requiring tobacco companies to cut the nicotine levels in all cigarettes sold in the U.S. to make them less additive.
Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:), Altria Group (NYSE:), Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ:) moved lower.
The possible policy measure would force the companies to reduce the chemical in cigarettes to nonadditive or minimally addictive levels, to persuade smokers to quit or switch to less harmful alternatives such as e-cigarettes, gums, or lozenges, according to The Wall Street Journal.
