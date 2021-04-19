Bahamas ranked first for retail CBDC development, according to PwC By Cointelegraph

Bahamas ranked first for retail CBDC development, according to PwC
A new ranking of global central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, places the Bahamas at the top of the leaderboard in terms of retail applications – offering an important glimpse in the race to issue government-backed cryptocurrencies.
In its 2021 CBDC Index, global consulting firm PwC surveyed the level of central-bank maturity in deploying cryptocurrencies based on two factors: retail applications and interbank applications. Retail applications refer to CBDCs that can be held and transacted directly by individuals and companies in the form of digital cash. Interbank or wholesale CBDCs, meanwhile, are restricted to major financial institutions for settlement.
