Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.03% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.03% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.95% or 1.36 points to trade at 16.56 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) added 4.57% or 0.71 points to end at 16.25 and Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.88% or 0.020 points to 0.535 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Zip Co Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.49% or 0.42 points to trade at 8.94 at the close. Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.11% or 0.56 points to end at 13.08 and National Storage REIT (ASX:) was down 3.62% or 0.080 points to 2.130.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 767 to 615 and 375 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 8.95% or 1.36 to 16.56. Shares in AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.57% or 0.71 to 16.25.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 5.25% to 11.670.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.27% or 4.80 to $1785.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.06% or 0.04 to hit $63.15 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.15% or 0.10 to trade at $66.67 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.23% to 0.7751, while AUD/JPY fell 0.28% to 83.98.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 91.420.

