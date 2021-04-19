Australia Backs Big Emitters to Lead Way to Net-Zero Emissions

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed he will attend President Joe Biden’s climate summit this week, as pressure mounts on his coal-industry backing government to commit to a hard target for net-zero emissions.

“The key to meeting our climate-change ambitions is commercialization of low emissions technology,” Morrison said in a speech to business leaders on Monday night, ahead of Biden’s virtual summit of 40 national leaders.

International pressure is mounting on Australia, one of the world’s biggest fossil fuel exporters and per-capita emitters. The nation is generally considered a climate laggard, even as some of its biggest markets — China, Japan and South Korea — express increased ambition to combat climate change.

Morrison again ruled out taxes for polluters, and backed the country’s top emitters — which include AGL Energy Ltd. and mining giants Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group Ltd., which he name-checked in the speech — to come up with the solutions to help Australia hit net zero.

Morrison reiterated he wants Australia to achieve net-zero emissions “as quickly as possible and preferably by 2050,” which he said would be done “by the pioneering entrepreneurial-ism and innovation of Australia’s industrial workhorses, farmers and scientists.”