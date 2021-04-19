Auckland Airport border worker tests positive for COVID-19 day after trans-Tasman bubble opens

A border worker has tested positive for coronavirus in New Zealand, a day after the trans-Tasman bubble with Australia opened.

The staff member works at Auckland Airport.

“The usual protocol of isolating the case, interviewing them, and tracing their contacts and movements is underway,” the New Zealand Ministry of Health said in a statement.

A Jetstar flight from Sydney to Auckland was the first from Australia as part of the trans-Tasman travel bubble. (Nine)

“More information will be provided later today and this case will be included in tomorrow’s totals.”

Yesterday, both countries said the borders would not be slammed shut if a case was to arise.