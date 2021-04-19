Asian stocks hit 1-mth highs, Bitcoin climbs

Article content

SYDNEY — Asian shares hit a one-month high on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections.

Indicators were positive for Europe as well with futures for Eurostoxx 50 up 0.2% and Germany’s DAX adding 0.1% though those for London’s FTSE were barely changed.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went as high as 699.70, a level not seen since March 18. It was last up 0.1% at 696.46.

The index jumped 1.2% last week and is up 5.1% so far this year, on track for its third straight yearly gain.

“The extremely supportive monetary and fiscal policy setting continues to provide a fertile environment for risk assets,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior forex strategist at National Australia Bank.

Australian shares finished unchanged from Friday’s close while New Zealand’s benchmark index gained 0.6% and South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei turned around its losses to end flat.

Chinese shares, which started in negative territory, recouped losses with the blue-chip index up 2.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.6%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to close at a new record high while clocking its sixth straight weekly gain. The Dow finished 0.5%, also at a record high while the Nasdaq climbed 0.1%.