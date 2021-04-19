Asian markets mixed; Indonesia c.bank meeting eyed

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Indonesian stocks eased on Monday ahead

of a central bank meeting the following day, while a surge in

coronavirus cases pushed Indian shares down nearly 3% in

early trade.

Currency moves in Asia were muted on Monday amid a lack of

major catalysts and ahead of a slew of economic data from across

the region this week.

Thai, Taiwanese and Singapore shares gained, while

those in Malaysia and the Philippines edged

lower.

Fresh waves of COVID-19 infections in South and Southeast

Asia have sapped risk appetite in recent days, while recent

weakness in currencies like the Russian rouble and the

Turkish lira has weighed more broadly on emerging

markets.

Indonesia’s stocks and the rupiah will be in

focus early this week as Bank Indonesia (BI) reviews its policy

settings to support economic recovery and maintain stability in

financial markets.

Analysts expect BI to leave its key policy rate unchanged at

a record low for the rest of the year, according to a Reuters

poll. The bank has held rates steady in recent times to support

the rupiah amid global market uncertainty.

Though BI maintains the currency is “stable” compared with

its emerging market peers, it has already depreciated 3.5%

against the U.S. dollar this year and is among Southeast Asia’s

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

worst performers.

“Since currency stability is BI’s key mandate, further

policy rate cuts look unlikely this year, especially given that

the economy is also showing a cyclical recovery,” Morgan Stanley

analysts said in a note.

Indonesia has also struggled to sell its bonds as signs of a

robust economic recovery in the United States has driven U.S.

Treasury yields higher and moved capital away from one of the

highest-yielding debt instruments in emerging markets.

Yields on the U.S. 10-year benchmark eased last

week as markets bought into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

accommodative policy stance, but Morgan Stanley analysts believe

the outlook for Indonesian bonds remains tough.

“Demand at INDOGB auctions has still been weak, and we think

that, looking ahead, external factors such as US yields will

likely remain uncertain,” they said.

“While the rates differentials between Indonesia and the

U.S. are still wide, without BI hiking rates, the bonds and IDR

would still face sell-off pressure.”

Elsewhere, the Taiwanese dollar strengthened and

equities rose after the island nation’s central bank

said it may hike its annual growth forecast.

In Thailand, stocks gained nearly 1%, even as the

tourism-reliant nation reported another record rise in virus

cases on Sunday.

India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of

273,810 on Monday, taking its overall case load past 15 million,

second only to the United States globally.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 6.3 basis

points at 6.443%

** Top gainer on the Thailand’s SETI is Team

Precision PCL, up 16.02%

** Top Glove Corporation Bhd down 2.51% and is the

biggest loser on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0450 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS STOCK

DAILY % S YTD

%

Japan +0.11 -4.98 #VALUE! #VALU

E!

China -0.07 +0.04 1.30 -0.05

India -0.63 -2.35 -2.53 1.90

Indonesia +0.07 -3.51 -0.54 1.25

Malaysia -0.10 -2.62 -0.52 -1.68

Philippines -0.12 -0.76 -0.42 -9.41

S.Korea -0.24 -2.93 0.39 11.75

Singapore +0.10 -0.90 0.23 12.85

Taiwan +0.48 +0.98 0.51 17.07

Thailand -0.03 -4.16 1.21 8.16

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Muralikumar Anantharaman)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR