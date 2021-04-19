Asian markets mixed; Indonesia c.bank meeting eyed

against the U.S. dollar this year and is among Southeast Asia’s

its emerging market peers, it has already depreciated 3.5%

Though BI maintains the currency is “stable” compared with

poll. The bank has held rates steady in recent times to support

a record low for the rest of the year, according to a Reuters

Analysts expect BI to leave its key policy rate unchanged at

settings to support economic recovery and maintain stability in

focus early this week as Bank Indonesia (BI) reviews its policy

Indonesia’s stocks and the rupiah will be in

Turkish lira has weighed more broadly on emerging

weakness in currencies like the Russian rouble and the

Asia have sapped risk appetite in recent days, while recent

Fresh waves of COVID-19 infections in South and Southeast

those in Malaysia and the Philippines edged

Thai, Taiwanese and Singapore shares gained, while

the region this week.

major catalysts and ahead of a slew of economic data from across

Currency moves in Asia were muted on Monday amid a lack of

coronavirus cases pushed Indian shares down nearly 3% in

of a central bank meeting the following day, while a surge in

worst performers.

“Since currency stability is BI’s key mandate, further

policy rate cuts look unlikely this year, especially given that

the economy is also showing a cyclical recovery,” Morgan Stanley

analysts said in a note.

Indonesia has also struggled to sell its bonds as signs of a

robust economic recovery in the United States has driven U.S.

Treasury yields higher and moved capital away from one of the

highest-yielding debt instruments in emerging markets.

Yields on the U.S. 10-year benchmark eased last

week as markets bought into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

accommodative policy stance, but Morgan Stanley analysts believe

the outlook for Indonesian bonds remains tough.

“Demand at INDOGB auctions has still been weak, and we think

that, looking ahead, external factors such as US yields will

likely remain uncertain,” they said.

“While the rates differentials between Indonesia and the

U.S. are still wide, without BI hiking rates, the bonds and IDR

would still face sell-off pressure.”

Elsewhere, the Taiwanese dollar strengthened and

equities rose after the island nation’s central bank

said it may hike its annual growth forecast.

In Thailand, stocks gained nearly 1%, even as the

tourism-reliant nation reported another record rise in virus

cases on Sunday.

India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of

273,810 on Monday, taking its overall case load past 15 million,

second only to the United States globally.