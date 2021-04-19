Asian life insurers shun Treasuries as yields judged too low

Article content

Life insurers in Japan and Taiwan are shunning Treasuries as benchmark yields languish around five-week lows.

Japan’s Daido Life Insurance said it would consider buying 10-year Treasuries when yields rise to 2%, from around 1.56% currently, while a major Taiwanese insurer said it would buy when yields approach 1.75%.

The benchmark yield rose as high as 1.776% at the end of March for the first time in 14 months, as investors bet that massive fiscal stimulus amid continued monetary easing in the United States would spark faster inflation than the Federal Reserve anticipates.

But this month, the Fed’s insistence that near-term price pressures will be transitory has soothed the market, with the 10-year yield dropping as low as 1.528% last Thursday.

Still, many market participants expect yields — which rise when bond prices decline — to appreciate in the medium term amid increased Treasury issuance to fund President Joe Biden’s spending plans.

“There’s lingering expectations of inflation as the U.S. economy recovers while there are also concerns about oversupply,” said Kenya Takahashi, general manager of investment planning at Daido Life Insurance, who sees the benchmark yield potentially rising to 2.5% over the coming 12 months.