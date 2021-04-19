Artist of the Week: Polo G

Instagram

The ‘Die a Legend’ rapper is expected to make a high debut on the U.S. charts as his newest song ‘Rapstar’ has already made a wave on the streaming platforms.

Polo G continues to make a splash. After becoming a mainstay on the U.S. charts last year with his sophomore set “The Goat“, the 22-year-old lyricist is now on his way back to the charts as his latest release “Rapstar” is off to a bright start.

The song propelled the rapper to No. 1 on both Apple Music and Spotify charts on the first day of release with over 2.7 million streams. It marked his first chart topper on Spotify. It also ruled the U.K. R&B chart while breaking into the top 3 in U.K. Singles.

The rapper talked about relationship and the pros and cons of stardom in the new track which was recorded for his next studio installment “Hall of Fame”. “Uh, copped a BMW, new deposit, I picked up another bag,” so he bragged about his fortune.

Besides dominating the chart with “Rapstar”, Polo G made a wave with “GNF (OKOKOK)” and his features with Rod Wave on “Richer” and Lil Tjay & Fivio Foreign on “Headshot”. He’s additionally featured on Pop Smoke‘s “Fashion” from movie “Boogie“.

He became one of the standouts among new bloods in the business following the release of his second album. It peaked at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 200, raked in more than 4 billion streams, earned him 7 Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications, and landed him in multiple year-end best albums lists.

Despite his success, he always remembered not to forget his early struggles and humble beginnings. “I’ve been a signed artist, but it’s only been a full year-and-a-half. I’m still kind of new to money and this kind of lifestyle, so me being in a messed up predicament wasn’t too long ago,” he said in an interview with Billboard. “I know never to forget that and I know how easy you could lose everything you gain.”