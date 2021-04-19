‘Are You the One?’ Star Gianna Hammer Slams Producers for Allegedly Enabling Sexual Assault on Her

Instagram

When opening up about her experience, the season 5 star of the dating show says she was ‘drugged’ and persuaded by producers to allow the assaulter to stay instead of kicking him out.

Gianna Hammer has some people to blame for her horrific experience on “Are You the One?“. Claiming that she was once “drugged” by producers before being “sexually assaulted” by one of the contestants while filming in the Dominican Republic, the season 5 star of the MTV dating series called them out for enabling the incident on her.

When speaking to The Daily Beast, the 25-year-old divulged that anyone from the production or the network has yet to contact her about the ordeal. “I guess [I] really thought about it and was like, ‘Wow, that was really fucked up,’ ” she said. “They should have never left me in an unsafe position. I’m definitely a changed person after it all.”

Gianna revealed she was assaulted by the unidentified cast member after three producers allegedly gave her one of her antidepressant medications to “calm down” during a drunken fight. “I was super confused, super nervous,” she said about the morning after the incident.

“I remember being shaky and not knowing what had gone on or if I was in trouble. That’s when they asked me if I remember anything that happened last night. I said no,” the reality star added. “They kind of start going over what had happened… and that’s when I started really thinking and seeing some type of flashes.”

Gianna additionally noted that she was persuaded by producers for Lighthearted Entertainment to allow the assaulter to stay instead of kicking him out. She mentioned that the only solutions given were him being ordered to sleep on the couch and cut them both off from drinking alcohol for the rest of filming.

Gianna’s accusations, however, were then shut down by the producers. “We are confident that any review will confirm the safety protocols that we have long had in place on the sets of ‘Are You The One?’,” the company stated to the outlet. “We deny the allegations made by the former contestant; throughout the eight seasons of the show, no contestant has reported an incident of sexual assault to Lighthearted.”

Also responding to Gianna’s claims was MTV. A spokesperson of the network told the publication in a statement, “We take these issues very seriously and have paused production/casting to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations, the third party production company and further review our internal safety protocols.”