Archery-South Korea pull out from World Cup due to COVID-19 restrictions By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Archery – 2018 Asian Games

(Reuters) – South Korea will skip all three stages of the Archery World Cup as COVID-19 travel restrictions would impact their preparations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, World Archery has confirmed.

South Korea is the most dominant side in the sport with 39 Olympic medals – 23 among them golds. At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, athletes of the Asian country won gold in every single archery event.

“It’s a real bummer,” Kang Chae-young, who won the women’s recurve gold in the 2019 World Cup, was quoted as saying by World Archery.

“It would have been a good opportunity to strengthen our team for the upcoming Olympics.”

The qualification for the first stage of the 2021 Archery World Cup starts on Tuesday in Guatemala City while the second and third stages will be held in Lausanne next month and Paris in June.

As per COVID-19 protocols for travellers entering South Korea, the athletes would have been required to undergo 14-day hotel quarantine after the events.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR