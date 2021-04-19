Annastacia Palaszczuk describes positive National Cabinet meeting: ‘Everybody is on board’

Ms Palaszczuk said Queensland still has a lot of work to do to secure the 2032 event.

When asked about the “overtime” National Cabinet meeting that took place this afternoon, Ms Palaszczuk said there were “very positive discussions” around the country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“We had a very good meeting today in the National Cabinet … everybody is on board for how important it is for the vaccination rollout to work and to be successful,” Ms Palaszczuk said.