American Airlines cutting flights to South America because of COVID-19 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Airlines (NASDAQ:) Co said on Monday it will reduce flights to some destinations in South America because the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced demand.
The U.S. airline said it was suspending service to Manaus, Brazil, from Miami until Nov. 2 and delaying the start of service from New York to Santiago until July 2, instead of the planned May 7 start. It will also reduce the frequency of flights to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil, and to Lima from some U.S. airports.
