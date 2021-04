43 Actors In Their First And Latest Marvel Movies

Marvel / Via Disney+ / Netflix



Though he died in The Avengers, Coulson was resurrected to star in Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. While none of the Avengers learned about his survival on screen, Clark told GameSpot, “I feel like Tony Stark knows things — he just finds a way to know things — but I think the two of them have had a blunt conversation about it and decided not to share it further. And then we had Lady Sif promise not to tell Thor — but I don’t know how much I believe that…I think everyone else is just keeping it a secret.”