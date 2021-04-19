17 Evan Peters Photos Over The Years

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

To every Evan Peters fan…you’re welcome.

If you’re reading this, you may or may not be obsessed with Evan Peters in HBO’s new crime drama, Mare of Easttown.


HBO

Detective Colin Zabel himself.

And if you’re a longtime Evan Peters fan, then you’re probably well-acquainted with his roles in shows and movies like American Horror Story, Pose, and X-Men.


Disney+ / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

The 34-year-old actor also made appearances in Marvel’s recent hit show, WandaVision.

So if you can’t get enough of the Mare of Easttown and AHS star, here are 17 photos you’ll love that show just how much he’s changed over the years:

1.

Evan Peters in 2004:


Lee Celano / WireImage / Getty Images

Young Evan Peters at the premiere for the teen comedy movie Sleepover — his second movie role.

CUTE.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images


2.

Evan Peters in 2005:


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Evan attended a panel discussion for the ABC sci-fi show Invasion, and TBH, that polo is really taking me back to 2005.

3.

Evan Peters in 2008:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Here’s a 21-year-old Evan at the premiere for the martial arts movie, Never Back Down.

4.

Evan Peters in 2010:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Evan once again sported his signature shaggy ‘do at the Kick-Ass premiere.

5.

Evan Peters in 2010:


Barry King / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Later that year, Evan went full-on ✨blonde✨ and attended the Frilogy.com Launch Party for The Trevor Project.

6.

Evan Peters in 2012:


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Evan was quite swoonworthy in a classic tux at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

7.

Evan Peters in 2012:


Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

That year, Evan also attended a special screening for none other than American Horror Story.

8.

Evan Peters in 2013:


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Evan starred in the comedy-drama Adult World, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

9.

Evan Peters in 2013:


CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

That same year, a blonde Evan reemerged on the red carpet at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards.

10.

Evan Peters in 2014:


Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

Evan attended the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards, and I’m 100% here for this slicked-back hairstyle.

11.

Evan Peters in 2014:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And here’s Evan looking dapper at the American Horror Story: Freak Show premiere screening.

12.

Evan Peters in 2015:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage

Evan once again proved his suit game is truly out of this world at the premiere screening of American Horror Story: Hotel.

13.

Evan Peters in 2016:


Mary Clavering / Young Hollywood / Getty Images

Here’s Evan at the Young Hollywood Studio with his X-Men: Apocalypse costars, Tye Sheridan, Lana Condor, and Alexandra Shipp.

CUTE FOR NO REASON!


Mary Clavering / Young Hollywood / Getty Images

14.

Evan Peters in 2017:


Monica Schipper / WireImage

Evan visited Build Studio to discuss his latest movie, Dabka, with fellow costars. (Peep the man bun.)

15.

Evan Peters in 2018:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Evan was casual and cool in all black at the American Horror Story: Cult For Your Consideration event.

16.

Evan Peters in 2019:


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

For the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Evan showed up and showed out in this wonderful navy suit.

17.

Evan Peters in 2019:


Rich Fury / Getty Images

And finally, here’s a long-haired Evan Peters at the Dark Phoenix premiere. You’re welcome.

IN CONCLUSION: KEEP BEING YOU, EVAN PETERS. THANK YOU AND GOODNIGHT!

What’s your favorite Evan Peters era so far? Let us know in the comments below!

