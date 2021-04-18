XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.47315 by 23:45 (03:45 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 13.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $66.86952B, or 3.19% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.36135 to $1.47500 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 9.86%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $21.87770B or 7.72% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.1619 to $1.9633 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 55.22% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,128.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.15% on the day.

was trading at $2,270.82 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 4.82%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,067.03049B or 50.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $262.08628B or 12.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value.