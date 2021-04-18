When will Bitcoin price rally end? Here is what’s backing the BTC bull run By Cointelegraph

Since retesting the $50,000 barrier in early March, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has held pretty consistently above that level. Even a pullback in the last week of March couldn’t sustain, with bulls pushing the price back up toward a new all-time high close to $65,000.

Speculation about the duration of the current run is endless, with now a stable news item even in the mainstream press. But what’s keeping the BTC price up? Is it simply the relentless slew of good news, or are there on-chain indicators that can predict future price moves?

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.