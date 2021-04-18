What the forks? Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic see triple-digit rallies By Cointelegraph

What the forks? Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic see triple-digit rallies
It’s undeniable that (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are currently the two most dominant cryptocurrencies, and as a result, they receive most of the attention from the mainstream media, institutional investors and retail investors, but this doesn’t mean that the sector leaders are not occasionally challenged by competitor networks.
Two forked projects that once sought to challenge Bitcoin and for their seats at the top are (BCH) and (ETC). In the past week, both coins have demonstrated that they are still capable of generating excitement and producing big gains.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.