What the forks? Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic see triple-digit rallies By Cointelegraph



What the forks? Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic see triple-digit rallies



It’s undeniable that (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are currently the two most dominant cryptocurrencies, and as a result, they receive most of the attention from the mainstream media, institutional investors and retail investors, but this doesn’t mean that the sector leaders are not occasionally challenged by competitor networks.

Two forked projects that once sought to challenge Bitcoin and for their seats at the top are (BCH) and (ETC). In the past week, both coins have demonstrated that they are still capable of generating excitement and producing big gains.

BCH/USDT vs. ETC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

BCH/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

ETC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

