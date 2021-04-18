Venus (XVS) price aims for $100 amid rising TVL and surge in DeFi users By Cointelegraph

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has rapidly risen to prominence in 2021 as high transaction costs and congestion on the (ETH) network led smaller-size investors to search for cheaper alternatives.

One of the top choices to earn a yield on the BSC is Venus (XVS), an algorithmic money market and synthetic stablecoin protocol that provides a lending and borrowing solution for the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

XVS/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
Total value locked on Venus. Source: Defistation