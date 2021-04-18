Venus (XVS) price aims for $100 amid rising TVL and surge in DeFi users By Cointelegraph

Venus (XVS) price aims for $100 amid rising TVL and surge in DeFi users
Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has rapidly risen to prominence in 2021 as high transaction costs and congestion on the (ETH) network led smaller-size investors to search for cheaper alternatives.
One of the top choices to earn a yield on the BSC is Venus (XVS), an algorithmic money market and synthetic stablecoin protocol that provides a lending and borrowing solution for the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.