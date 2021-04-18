Two killed in driverless vehicle crash

Two men in a Tesla car believed to have been driverless were killed in the US when their vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

One person was found in the front passenger seat, and another in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, NBC reports.

Wreckage of the heavily burned Tesla electric car that crashed in Texas killing two people. (Nine)

Police said they believe nobody had been behind the wheel, but they have not finished their investigation.

Fire fighters reportedly spent hours suppressing the fire that resulted from the electric vehicle crash.

The incident is raising concerns about Tesla’s autopilot technology, which uses radars and cameras to drive and essentially avoid obstacles.

US police have begun an investigation into the fatal Tesla crash. (Nine)

Currently, US authorities are investigating 23 crashes involving Tesla cars on autopilot.

Yesterday the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, tweeted “Tesla with autopilot engaged now approaching 10 times lower chance of accident than the average vehicle”.

