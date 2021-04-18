Trudeau Sends Emergency Aid to Help Ontario Fight New Covid Wave

Article content

By Marcy Nicholson

(Bloomberg) —

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday he’ll deploy additional health-care workers and equipment to help Ontario, the country’s most populous province, which is struggling to contain a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

The move follows Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s decision on Friday to impose some of North America’s toughest restrictions to get a handle on the region’s third wave of the pandemic that threatens to overwhelm its health-care system.

In a video posted on Twitter, Trudeau said he’s working with provinces and territories that could help, including Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, with a particular focus on reducing infection rates in Toronto, the country’s largest city.

“First, we are mobilizing federal health-care workers from across government departments to deploy to the front lines of Ontario, specifically the GTA where the situation is most critical,” Trudeau said, referring to the Greater Toronto Area. “From National Defence to Immigration, departments across the federal government are standing up support.”

Ottawa will foot the bill for all costs associated with travel and other elements of the aid, which includes increased rapid testing to help stop the spread of the virus, Trudeau said.