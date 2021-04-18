Travis Barker Shares Kourtney Kardashian Thumb Video

“YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD.”
If you thought her boyfriend, Travis Barker — owner of a newly-minted “Kourtney Kardashian” tattoo — was about to go above and beyond for his Queen’s birthday, you’d be absolutely right. Exhibit A: This floral arrangement he bought her.
Well, the festivities didn’t stop there! Travis also posted a PDA-filled Instagram tribute to Kourtney, writing, “I FUCKING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”
So there I was, merrily scrolling through the sexy, sexy photos, when I landed on a video that has shaken me. For one, LOOK AT HOW IT STARTS:
SHOULD I BE ALLOWED TO WATCH THIS???
This is…a lot.
Anyway, the comments were all here for it, so maybe I’m just the spongiest of fun sponges ever to sponge.
Have fun celebrating Travourtney!!!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!