Travis Barker Shares Kourtney Kardashian Thumb Video

“YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD.”

If you thought her boyfriend, Travis Barker — owner of a newly-minted “Kourtney Kardashian” tattoo — was about to go above and beyond for his Queen’s birthday, you’d be absolutely right. Exhibit A: This floral arrangement he bought her.

Well, the festivities didn’t stop there! Travis also posted a PDA-filled Instagram tribute to Kourtney, writing, “I FUCKING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

So there I was, merrily scrolling through the sexy, sexy photos, when I landed on a video that has shaken me. For one, LOOK AT HOW IT STARTS:


Travis Barker / Via instagram.com

I thought it was something very different and I KNOW I am not alone in that.

SHOULD I BE ALLOWED TO WATCH THIS???

This is…a lot.


Travis Barker / Via instagram.com

For those of you who may say, “Oh but you’re just jealous!” I say: Of course!! I have been alone in my apartment for over a year!! I don’t think I even know what human contact is anymore!!!!

Anyway, the comments were all here for it, so maybe I’m just the spongiest of fun sponges ever to sponge.

Have fun celebrating Travourtney!!!

