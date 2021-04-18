Tom Felton’s Tribute To Helen McCrory Was So Touching

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“Thank you for lighting the way forward and holding my hand when I needed it.”

Helen McCrory, known to many as Narcissa Malfoy from the Harry Potter films, has died of cancer.


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

She was also known for her work in Peaky Blinders and Penny Dreadful.

Tom Felton, who played her son Draco, shared a touching tribute on Instagram.


Jerod Harris / Getty Images

He posted a picture from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 of himself holding hands with Helen. In the caption, he wrote, “So sad to say farewell so suddenly.”

“I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much – on and off screen,” he continued.


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

“She was always relentlessly herself – razor sharp wit, silver-tongued, kind, and warm-hearted. She suffered no fools, yet had time for everyone.”


Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“Thank you for lighting the way forward and holding my hand when I needed it,” he concluded.


Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Sending so much love and light to you, Tom. Wands up for Helen!

