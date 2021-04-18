Tom Felton’s Tribute To Helen McCrory Was So Touching

“Thank you for lighting the way forward and holding my hand when I needed it.”
He posted a picture from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 of himself holding hands with Helen. In the caption, he wrote, “So sad to say farewell so suddenly.”
“I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much – on and off screen,” he continued.
“She was always relentlessly herself – razor sharp wit, silver-tongued, kind, and warm-hearted. She suffered no fools, yet had time for everyone.”
“Thank you for lighting the way forward and holding my hand when I needed it,” he concluded.
Sending so much love and light to you, Tom. Wands up for Helen!
